Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners From Season 1 to Season 11

It was an exciting season and now the time has come for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Soon, we will get the winner of this season of KKK. This Colors reality TV show garnered huge popularity this time as the contestants were loved for their spirit. As the players went all out and tried to finish every stunt, the viewers also liked watching the show.

The show started airing in July and now it will end very soon. The semi-finale episode of KKK saw the exit of Abhinav Shukla. After him, it was Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya are left in the show. Among these will be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Predictions are on and many are supporting their favorite contestant. The highest chances according to the audience are for Divyanka.

She has played well. Never said no to any task or stunt and give it her all to come this far. Other contestants are being praised as well. This season saw many players who performed well. Even Arjun Bijlani was the top player. The winner this time will surely be a surprising one yet someone who audience supports.

Before the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, why not take a look at the winners of all seasons. The first season of KKK aired back in 2008. It started on Sony TV and later shifted to Colors TV. The very first season was won by Nethra Raghuraman and the 10th season was won by Karishma Tanna.

Let's take a look at the winners of KKK seasons 1 to 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1 – Nethra Raghuraman

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2 – Anushka Manchanda

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3 – Shabir Ahluwalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 – Aarti Chhabria

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 – Rajneesh Duggal

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 – Aashish Chaudhary

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 – Sidharth Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 – Shantanu Maheshwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 – Punit Pathak

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 – Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 – ??

Who do you think will become the winner of KKK 11. It can be anyone between Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya