Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 New Stunt Shoot Leaked

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched reality shows on the small screen. The audience is following the show on social media platforms. KKK 12 will go on air from August 6 on Colors TV. The contestants have piqued the curiosity of the audience with pics from the shoot of their Khatron Ke Khiladi sets.

KKK12 contestants put out their photos with Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty, and a mini promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 was also released. In the trailer, Rohit Shetty is seen hanging out of a helicopter, which has thrilled viewers who can't stop going ga ga on social media. As we mentioned earlier, the show shooting begun last week. According to leaked photos on social media, contestants have reached a new location for the second stunt task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rajiv Adatia posted a video on his Instagram revealing the new stunt location of KKK12. Earlier, Chetna Pande posted a which shows all the contestants travelling to a new location. The confirmed KKK12 contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 viewers are upset as Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stepped out of the show. Munawar fans are requesting Rohit Shetty and the makers to bring Munawar to the show. So let's wait and watch what Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 makers are planning. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.