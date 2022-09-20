Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Grand Finale Shoot Photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to end soon and need to wait for just a couple of days to witness the winner of KKK12. A special episode was shot in which KKK 12 contestants, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, and Siddharth Jadhav participated.

Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, and Faisal Shaikh have become the finalists. Rumours are doing the rounds that Tushar Kalia is going to win the trophy and he has already got a ticket to the finale last week. Let us not decode much but wait and see.

Before the grand finale, here are some photos from the KKK12 Grand Finale Shoot.

