Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11: Here’s How Both Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani Will Win

Rohit Shetty is one of the top director in Bollywood. He became the most sought after filmmaker after Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. The film did extremely well at the box office.

Currently, Rohit Shetty is hosting a popular TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. The daredevil stunts performed by the conteatants on the show are enough to give goosebumps to viewers and woo them to watch the show.

Now, with the show show heading towards its finale, showbuffs are eagerly waiting to know who will be the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. According to a source in the know, Arjun Bijlani is going to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. While coming to Although Divyanka Tripathi seems to the audience choice, there seems to be a last minute change. However, Divyanka fans need not be disheartened.

Even though she might lose the battle going by the buzz on social media, Divyanka has booked a berth for herself in Salman Khan's famous reality show Bigg Boss 15, it is learnt. Yes. What you read is right. We all know that the the OTT version of the show would end tonight and one contestant will stand a chance to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a participant which is expected to go on floors in a couple of days from now.

Also Read: Divya Agarwal Earnings From Bigg Boss OTT



Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 is likely to launch after the grand finale of Khatron ke Khiladi season 11.

And we are sure even Divyanka would jump at the opportunity. She is already one of the finalists in KKK11, thanks to her performance which has left TV viewers and show makers mighty impressed. Now, Divyanka is said to have been approached for BB15. We hear that Colors is keen to rope her in owing to her popularity on social media.

So even if Arjun wins KKK11, Divyanka will get a chance to play another famous game. So it's a win win situation for both

Readers, tell us what do you want? Do you want Divyanka to enter BB15 or win KKK11?

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates about Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron ke Khiladi 11.