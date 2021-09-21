Khatron ke Khiladi Season 11 Grand Finale Shoot Begins at Mumbai Film City

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale will be held on September 25-26. Yes, for all rhe KKK11 viewers, this weekend is going to be dedicated for the show's grand finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 viewers can watch the show at anytime on Voot.

If not, the show would be airing on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday. Now, we have learnt from our sources that the makers have started the shoot for the grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Yes, all the finalists have reached the sets and several pictures of them are doing the rounds on social media.

It is not officially confirmed who’s the winner of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 winner will be officially announced in Sunday episode.

