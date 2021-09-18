Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Finalists Profiles With Pictures

The much-watched popular Hindi reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to end next week. The competition in the house is getting tougher between the contestants. During the semi finale round, Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul were eliminated from the show. Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood are competiting for the title race.

KKK11 or Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 airs on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm

