Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11: Divyanka Tripathi Beats Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya: Deets Inside

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is inching towards the finish line. The grand finale is all set to be held next week. KKK11 is one of the most watched shows by the viewers. We heard from our sources that the show is topping the TRP charts.

All the eight contestants Divyanka to Arjun are giving their best to win the show.

Divyanka Tripathi has managed to surpass Arjun and Rahul Vaidya in unofficial polls. Going by the audience votes garnered by each Khatron ke Khiladi 11 contestants, Divyanka is leading with highest votes to be in the top position.

Divyanka's voting percentage is way higher than Arjun Bijlani or Rahul Vaidya.

Hence, if one were to consider who's the hot favourite to win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, Divyanka comes at No.1 followed by Arjun and Rahul Vaidya.

Take a look at all the voting percentage of all the KKK11 contestants ahead of Khatron ke Khiladi grand finale: