Khatron ke Khiladi Makers May Ditch Audience Favourite for Winner's Title

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality programme Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been making headlines for its daring stunts and daring cast of contestants. The show is nearing its conclusion, which is scheduled for September 25-26, 2021.

Before the semi-final week, all eight contestants battled for a Ticket To Finale. Divyanka overcame Rahul and won the task with her best efforts, proving herself once more.

After the show, viewers couldn't stop applauding her for making the act look so effortless and daring. Her daring stunts have wowed her fans. Fans are super-impressed by her daredevil stunts on the show.

And, according to reports, the show's ratings have risen since she appeared on the show. Another factor may be ascribed to her being a female contestant, which may have played a significant role in her ascent to popularity on the show because female candidates are more popular with viewers.

Colors may be interested in pulling her in for Bigg Boss Hindi 15 after seeing her growing popularity and rising numbers on the trp charts.

Now that she's back from Cape Town and the Khatron Ke Khiladi shooting is over, fans are already clamouring for her to star on more reality shows. On Twitter, a fan asked Colors TV to cast her as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Fans are hopeful that the channel will listen to their comments and approach her for the next season.

Arjun Bijlani, on the other hand, is the platform's all-time favourite actor. Colors may favour competitors who have already worked for them on their channel, according to fan comments. The creators may have used Divyanka's rising popularity to boost the show's ratings, according to netizens. Even yet, it will be a difficult challenge for her to win, as it has been in prior seasons for competitors from other networks to win a show on this channel. If one pays attention closely, fans suggest that Colors leaned on contestants who had previously worked on their platforms, even in previous seasons.

All of this, however, may not be true, and fans' suspicions may be unfounded. Only time will tell if this is true. And we'll have to wait until the end to find out who the real winner is.

Even if Arjun wins KKK11, Divyanka will have the opportunity to compete in another well-known show. As a result, it's a win-win situation for both.

Tell us what you want, readers. Do you want Divyanka to win KKK11 or enter BB15?

