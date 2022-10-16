Khatron Ke Khiladi Faisal Shaikh Proves His Worth Again

Oct 16, 2022, 21:17 IST
Faisal Shaikh - Sakshi Post

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Faisal Shaikh proved himself once again with his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar told that Faisal Shaikh performed to the core. He said that Faisal Shaikh is just like Shah Rukh Khan. He gave ten on ten for his performance. Madhuri Dixit also sang praises for his performance.

After the performance, the hashtag, Faisal Shaikh is trending on Twitter.

Here are some tweets from the Twitter


Read More:

Tags: 
Faisal Shaikh
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Advertisement
Back to Top