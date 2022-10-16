Khatron Ke Khiladi Faisal Shaikh Proves His Worth Again
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Faisal Shaikh proved himself once again with his performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar told that Faisal Shaikh performed to the core. He said that Faisal Shaikh is just like Shah Rukh Khan. He gave ten on ten for his performance. Madhuri Dixit also sang praises for his performance.
After the performance, the hashtag, Faisal Shaikh is trending on Twitter.
Here are some tweets from the Twitter
Rubi rubii u r such a sweetheart yaar.. U become so happy at my boy's success... Alhamdulillah my boy has bestest persons.. #FaisalShaikh #RubinaDiIaik
— Shabnum Sultana (@ShabnumSultana3) October 16, 2022
each passing week, #FaisalShaikh is doing so amazingly well, the growth in his performance graph from week one to now is proof !
— FaiNatians.Official 🤍✨ (@Team_Fainat) October 16, 2022
I saw a potential dancer in Him in his song Fruity lagdi hai but never knew he would set the stage on Fire with his Jhakas performance .
Way to go boyyy..Sky is the limit.#FaisalShaikh
— S 💫 (@NajafSfatima__5) October 16, 2022
It's 30 on 30✨✨✨
What a performance man🔥
Finale wala performance asal mehi ise kehte hay🔥
Our superstar #FaisalShaikh
— sadia santa (@sadiasanta5) October 16, 2022
#FaisalShaikh #VaishnaviPatil
Outstanding Performance...!#JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 || #JDJ10 pic.twitter.com/XtsKsrNiqk
— Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) October 16, 2022
He proved once again hard work pays off
So proud of you faisu
— 𝘮𝘳_𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘶_𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭07💜 (@ToobaxKhan) October 16, 2022