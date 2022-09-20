Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Photo Viral

Everyone is eagerly waiting to know about the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The grand finale episode was shot in Mumbai and it will be telecast on TV next week. The contestants - Jannat Zubair, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha and Pratik Sehajpal - of show performed dance numbers and the grand finale episode is going to be full of fun and masti. Ranveer Singh, and Varun Sharma from Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie, Circus attended the grand finale.

Besides all these, the rumours are doing the rounds that Tushar Kalia is going to win the most prestigious KKK12 trophy. Earlier, the name of Faisal Shaikh did rounds on social media saying that he is going to be the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. But, according to the latest trends, Tushar is trending on all social media platforms and fans of him are congratulating Tushar. And officially the name of the winner will be revealed next week only.

A few photos of Tushar with the car keys were doing the rounds on social media. Long ago, Faisal and Tushar reached the top 2.