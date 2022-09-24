Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: These Contestants are in Top 5 Positions

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is going to end soon. Who is going to win the show is the question that is doing all the rounds on social media. According to the sources, either Tushar Kalia or Faisal Shaikh may win the trophy. Let us not decode much but wait and see who is going to lift the prestigious trophy.

The five final contestants of the show are Tushar Kalia, Mohit, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair,and Faisal Shaikh.

Speculations are rife that either Tushar or Faisal may stand in both first and second positions respectively. Fans of Tushar and Faisal are eagerly waiting to know who is the winner of the show. On the other hand, Mohit may bag the third position and Rubina may be confined to the fourth position. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the grand finale which is going to premiere on the 24th and 25th of September on Colors TV.

