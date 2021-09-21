Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner's Name Already Out? Deets Inside

The popular Hindi reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has become the hottest topic being discussed by netizens on social media. Just a few days left for Khatron ke Khiladi grand finale. People are desperately waiting to know who's going to win the show.

The guessing game is continuing on social media. Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari are the top five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Show lovers are urging the makers to declare the winner who's the most deserving contestant. According to highly sources, Arjun Bijlani is said to be winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is too early to assume anything, as the makers haven't officially announced it yet.

The rumours about Arjun Bijalni becoming the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been trending on social media for days now. What's your take on this? Is Arjun Bijlani really a deserving contestant to lift the trophy? Let us know in the comments section below.

