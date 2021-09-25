Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Popular Celebrity Entering Bigg Boss 15, Netizens Predict Her Winning Show

Contestants who participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi stand a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house. Both the shows are popular and enjoy an incredible fan following across the globe. Latest report suggests that Tejasswi Prakash is said to have signed a contract with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.

This contestant is said to have signed Bigg Boss 15 contract after rejecting the show offer five years ago. The buzz on social media suggests that there's a chance for Tejasswi Prakash to be the winner of Bigg Boss, as she had left KKK due to an eye injury. Will fans' early prediction come true or not is yet to be seen.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to launch next week on October 2, 2021. The theme of Bigg Boss 15 would be jungle.

Umar riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishanth Bhatt are the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss15.