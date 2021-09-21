Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finalists Weekly Remuneration

The grand finale for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon be airing and the winner will be declared by the end of it. We finally have the top 5 contestants of the season. They are - Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, and Arjun Bijlani. The winner will be one among these.

KKK 11 has been gaining a lot of popularity for the fearless and confident players this time. Most of the contestants gave their 100% to all the tasks and stunts and did not give up. The finale for the Rohit Shetty hosted show will be on September 26.

Many contestants came in this season. Some did not do well while some didn’t get the chance to perform stunts as they were eliminated way too soon. We had Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, performing the stunts courageously. After all these weeks, the top 5 of the season have survived and reached the finale.

Lets us take a look at the earning/remuneration of the Top 5 contestants of KKK 11. As per reports, Rahul Vaidya has been charging the highest. His per episode remuneration is Rs 15 lakhs, which means 30 lakh for two episodes per week.

Remuneration per Week of KKK11 Finalists

Rahul Vaidya – Rs 30 Lakhs

Divyanka Tripathi – Rs 20 Lakhs

Arjun Bijlani – Rs 14 Lakhs

Shweta Tiwari – Rs 8 Lakhs

Vishal Aditya Singh – Rs 7 Lakhs