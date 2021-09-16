Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale: Who Will Win The Fear Factor Trophy?

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon air on Colors TV and with that, we will get the winner of the season. This time there were many popular contestants on the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show. Many contestants became the viewers’ favorite. Few of them performed the stunts extraordinarily and were loved by the fans.

Contestants like Divyanka Tripathi, especially was on the top all the time. She performed the stunts and never said no. In case of a partner stunt, she would give her all to encourage the fellow member. Similarly, Arjun Bijlani was also a daring one. He was also on top of his game. There were few hiccups initially but things turned out well for him.

If you take Shweta Tiwari, in the beginning, she was considered as someone who would not be able to perform well. But she proved everyone wrong. All the top contestants this time are strong-willed and wouldn’t shy away from performing the stunts.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Winners From Season 1 to Season 11

Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya, are there in the top 5 as well. If you look at the names, all 5 are strong and have the potential to win. But as we all know, only one can. All the finalists even went to the sets of Dance Deewane for a Mahasangam episode.

The finale will be here soon and we will get the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It could be anyone but fans are leaning more towards Divyanka Tripathi or Arjun Bijlani. Let us see who wins the show?