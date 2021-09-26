Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans Suspect Makers Conspiracy Behind Rahul Vaidya’s Elimination

Rahul Vaidya got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just before the finale. He aborted the stunt citing back issues and in the end, was evicted from the reality show. Now, this came as a surprise to all his fans who said that Rahul has never shied away from performing a stunt and gave his 100% every single time, then how did he quit right in the end?

It was a stunt where contestants had to cross a pole and collect two flags on it. Then from the pole platform, they will jump to collect the third flag. Vishal Singh and Varun Sood completed the stunt and it was Rahul’s turn in the end. He aborted the stunt and said his back was not up to it.

Rahul aborted the stunt and was ultimately eliminated from the show. Host Rohit Shetty was not quite impressed and gave Rahul an earful. He said this is not the kind of attitude the contestants should have in the finale. The director added that this is the first time someone has refused to perform the stunt in the finals.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Rahul Vaidya Aborts Stunt, Eliminated From Finale

After the episode aired, RKV fans took to Twitter to support Rahul on his decision and bashed the makers. Many said that Rohit Shetty was biased as a host. He never appreciated Rahul upon performing a stunt well. But the one time he expressed a genuine problem and aborted the stunt, he has a problem. Other contestants also gave up during other stunts, but they were not scolded so badly.

One thing that bothered the fans the most is that Rahul is someone who never gave up till now. He performed all the stunts flawlessly and never aborted a single time. Something was fishy, said the viewers. Many suspect this to be a pre-planned scene.

“Something is not right. Who aborts stunt like that so coolly. Makers planned it i am telling you,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Check out the reaction here:

Pic 1: Rohit sir when RKV was doing every stunt with full enthusiasm



Pic 2: Rohit sir when RKV aborted stunt for the first time in the show#RahulVaidya #KKK11 #RKVinKKK11 pic.twitter.com/HxxCXBeLhm — 👑 (@JdSaysWhat) September 25, 2021

This stunt was nothing incomparison of the other stunts rahul did in previous episodes with his back pain & literally won it .. honestly idk i am over thinking or i might be wrong but him aborting stunt without even trying seems scripted to me af ..#RahulVaidya #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/sFVgYlsiFL — AiSh TLG 🦋 (@MeeeAisha) September 25, 2021

nhi I mean Rahul is confident and full of swag but who aborts with this much confidence?? sth is fishy for sure🙂👏#RahulVaidya #KKK11 #RKVInKKK pic.twitter.com/RYqCnoHkYN — 𝑹𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒂♡̷̷ˎˊ (@raisharants) September 25, 2021

When Rahul performed good in stunts, Rohit sir never appreciated him..



And now when he's saying he aborted the stunt due to his back issue, itna suna rhe usko😞😞#RahulVaidya #RKVians #KKK11Finale — 𝐃ɛɛ℘ʂᎥ🍿 (@Real_isRare_) September 25, 2021

Something is Wrong ,

Rahul had done All the Difficult Stunts Than this . Something is Fishy for sure.@rahulvaidya23#RahulVaidya#KKK11Finale — MILIND GABA FC (@MilindGabaFc) September 25, 2021