Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans Suspect Makers Conspiracy Behind Rahul Vaidya’s Elimination

Sep 26, 2021, 12:23 IST
Rahul Vaidya got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 just before the finale. He aborted the stunt citing back issues and in the end, was evicted from the reality show. Now, this came as a surprise to all his fans who said that Rahul has never shied away from performing a stunt and gave his 100% every single time, then how did he quit right in the end?

It was a stunt where contestants had to cross a pole and collect two flags on it. Then from the pole platform, they will jump to collect the third flag. Vishal Singh and Varun Sood completed the stunt and it was Rahul’s turn in the end. He aborted the stunt and said his back was not up to it.

Rahul aborted the stunt and was ultimately eliminated from the show. Host Rohit Shetty was not quite impressed and gave Rahul an earful. He said this is not the kind of attitude the contestants should have in the finale. The director added that this is the first time someone has refused to perform the stunt in the finals.

After the episode aired, RKV fans took to Twitter to support Rahul on his decision and bashed the makers. Many said that Rohit Shetty was biased as a host. He never appreciated Rahul upon performing a stunt well. But the one time he expressed a genuine problem and aborted the stunt, he has a problem. Other contestants also gave up during other stunts, but they were not scolded so badly.

One thing that bothered the fans the most is that Rahul is someone who never gave up till now. He performed all the stunts flawlessly and never aborted a single time. Something was fishy, said the viewers. Many suspect this to be a pre-planned scene.

“Something is not right. Who aborts stunt like that so coolly. Makers planned it i am telling you,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Check out the reaction here:

