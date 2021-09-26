Khatron ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Beats Colors' Favourite Contestant Arjun Bijlani, Deets Inside

Khatron ki Khiladi Season 11 grand finale will be telecast in the episode tonight. Grand finale in any show is exciting. However, in case of Khatron ke Khiladi 11, not many of show viewers seem to be excited about watching the finale episode.

The outcome of Khatron ke Khiladi season 11 was leaked five days before than grand finale. The audience 're yet to know about the tasks assigned and watch the final performance of the contestants in the grand finale of khatron ke Khiladi season 11.

According to latest reports, Divyanka is said to have completed the assigned tasks in 24 mins, while the show winner Arjun Bijlani took 26 mins.

Now, netizens are wondering how did the show organisers declare Arjun Bijlani as winner of the show, when Divyanka gave stiff competition to him and performed better than him in the final task.

A section of the audience say that Divyanka is better than Arjun Bijlani and she deserves to win Khatron ke Khiladi season 11.

What do you think? Who do you think deserved to win KKK11? Share your views with us in the comments.