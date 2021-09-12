Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Eliminated Before Finals

The Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has witnessed a major twist on Saturday. During the semi-finals, Abhinav Shukla who competed with Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari in the elimination stunt got evicted from the show. Fans and KKK 11 viewers were disappointed after watching Abhinav walk away from the show just before the finale.

Even after performing his best, Abhinav failed to win the task. However, his fans called him ‘the real winner.’ They have been praising him for doing all types of stunts in the show and gave him the ‘all-rounder’ tag.

Many people said that there is no use of watching the show now as Abhinav got evicted from the stunt-based reality show. The Host Rohit Shetty applauded him for being an awesome sport. He wished Abhinav good luck for his future.