Keerthi, Rohit Elimination Also Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is going to go off air soon. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is going to be happen on 18 December. No doubt, Bigg Boss viewers are very excited about the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show has reached its finale stage.

Just a few days left to meet the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Currently, the six finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are fighting for the trophy. Three contestants will be out of the show by this weekend.

Sri Satya will be eliminated in Thursday or Friday's episode.

Keerthi and Rohit will also get evicted in Saturday's episode. The rest of the three contestants Revanth, Adi Reddy and Shrihan are likely to be in the top three of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Likewise, Keerthi and Rohit's elimination also confirmed in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 by this weekend.

