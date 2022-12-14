Keerthi Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is making loud noises on social media. Just a few days left for Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale. It is going to be held on December 18, 2022. Currently, six contestants are fighting for the trophy.

The voting lines for the finale week of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be getting close by tonight. The show makers are planning for mid-week eviction.

A source told us that Keerthi is said to have been eliminated from the show. Keerthi, Sri Satya and Rohit are in the danger zone. The makers are likely to show an exit door to Keerthi as she is in the bottom list with the least votes.

Keerthi's elimination could take place tonight or tomorrow's episode. For sure, there is a mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Keep watching this space for more updates.

