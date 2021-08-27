KBC 13 Shaandaar Shukravaar: Visually Impaired Himani Bundela is First Crorepati

The famous Sony TV program Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, presented by Amitabh Bachchan, has begun airing and has already seen its first crorepati. Yes, you read it correctly; on today's episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar, Himani Bundela will put everything on the line for the last question, which is worth Rs 7 crore.

Himani Bundela, a visually impaired participant, became the show's first crorepati in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

SonyTV’s Instagram page posted a promo of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 show, in which Bundela is seen in the hot seat having successfully answered the Rs 1 crore question. She is seen facing the last question of Rs 7 crore.

Sonytv captioned the promo as "Kushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye # KaunBanegaCrorepati, 30th-31st Aug, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @amitabhbachchan @himani_bundela13 "

According to a statement from the organizers, "The physical disability hasn't prevented her from living life to the fullest. Amitabh Bachchan, the show's presenter, was charmed by her zeal and optimism. Despite the fact that candidates are not permitted to be in close contact with Bachchan, the host was spotted assisting Himani in walking to the hot seat, holding her hand and handing her a drink of water to make her feel more at ease."

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath Says This Contestant Will Win The Show

Meanwhile, on Fridays, prominent people will come on the show for 'Shaandaar Shukravaar.' Bachchan will be joined by celebrities from all walks of life to perform for a good cause.