Kaushal Manda Predicts Who Will Be The First Contestant To Get Eliminated From The Bigg Boss House

Kaushal Manda is one of the familiar names in showbiz. He became a household name after his stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 2. He emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, thanks to his performance and fan club aka Kaushal Army.

Looks like Kaushal is regularly following the show. Kaushal has shared a story on his Instagram by sharing his views on Jaswanth Paddala of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Jaswanth is a model by profession, Kaushal also started his journey from there.

Kaushal had even given a piece of advice to Jessie, asking him not to cry in the house. If he cries, it means he's showing his weakness which makes the audience feel that Jessie is not a contestant worth staying in the house and may lead to his elimination.

Kaushal wrote on his Instagram that "After me and Ali Reza, you are from modelling background.. models don't cry, a model fights with his attitude. If you get your tears out in the beginning of the show itself, you will be out of the house too.. All the best for the rest".

Let's wait and watch how long Jessie (Jaswanth Paddala) is going to stay in the house.