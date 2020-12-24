Kaushal Manda Failed But Sohel Is On Mission, Read On To Know More

Syed Sohel has been hitting the headlines for all good reasons. He won millions of hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house. It wouldn’t be a crime if we said that, Sohel became extremely popular than winner Abhijeet. It’s a dream almost every actor harbors and looks like it's going to come true for Sohel. Yes, Sohel has made an announcement that he has bagged a Tollywood as the lead actor. After his stint in Bigg Boss, the sohel was more in news for his friendship with Mehboob than anything else.

It is indeed a dream come true for Sohel, guess all his antics on Bigg Boss and on social networking sites finally paid off, especially those shirtless pictures. Ahem... ahem! Sohel said he will soon announce the name of the movie along with a lot more details very soon. Frankly, we are waiting with bated breath to find out who will play Sohel’s heroine in his big debut film, aren't you?

The movie was announced by Appi Reddy who produced the low budget superhit George Reddy and the comedy movie Pressure Cooker. Srinivas Vinjamnampati who directed popular short films like Nene Kaani and O Chinna Maata will be directing the Sohel starrer. Shooting for the movie will kickstart from February.

Sohel will be the first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu of all seasons who is accomplishing his dream of becoming an actor in Tollywood. Earlier, Kaushal Manda also had a dream to work in movies but he hasn’t featured so far in Telugu films. It will be interesting to see how Sohel’s debut will fare at the box office.