Kathika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today April 7: Karthik Hides About Deepa's Health Condition

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam Anand Rao tells Karthik that he would provide job for Deepa in his company, Karthik accepts Anand Rao's decision. However, Karthik hides the truth about Deepa's deteriorating health condition from Anand Rao.

Elsewhere, Soundarya spends some quality time with Hima and Sourya. Deepa gets emotional with Soundarya about Karthik's behavior.

Hima and Sourya tell Karthik how much they missed him. They also tell him how much Deepa missed him and how she would always speak about Karthik to them.

In the previous episode, the family is shocked when Karthik refuses to forgive Deepa. Later, Karthik lashes out at Soundarya and Anand Rao and tells them that he came to know about Deepa's whereabouts through Mounitha.