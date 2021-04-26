Kathika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 26: Mounitha Gets An Invite

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Sharvya shares with Aditya about Deepa's situation and wishes that Karthik also join them in the ritual. Meanwhile, Karthik rejects Mounitha's proposal to go out and invites her to Muralikrishna's house for the ritual. Deepa gets frustrated when Karthik invites Mounitha to the pooja ceremony. Even Soundarya is puzzled on learning that Mounitha is also attending the ritual.

In the previous episode, Soundarya and Anand Rao express doubts over Deepa's health condition. Later, Hima and Sourya ask Deepa to visit Muralikrishna's house for the ritual. Deepa refuses to answer them. The next day, Sourya and Hima request Soundarya to ask Karthik to attend the ritual at Muralikrishna's house with them. Meanwhile, Mounitha plans to go out with Karthik.