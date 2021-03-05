Kasibugga SI Sirisha Chief Guest At Zee Telugu Women's Day Special Show

Kasibugga Sub-Inspector Kotturu Sirisha won the hearts of everyone by carrying a dead body of a 60 year old man on her shoulders. The incident took place on Adavi Kotturu outskirts in Palasa municipality of Srikakulam district. A few days ago, a video of her carrying the dead body went viral on all social media platforms.

Many appreciated her and DGP D Gautam Sawang presented the DGP’s Commendation Certificate to Sirisha.

A promo of 'Maguva Maguv Lokaniki Telusa Ne Viluva' has been released. This is going to be telecasted on Zee Telugu Channel on the occasion of Women's Day. In this program, the makers of the show are going to felicitate the women who stood special in various fields.

Anchor Shyamala was seen donning a police uniform and performed the skit in which she carried the dead body on her shoulders. Later, comes SI Sirisha and the song, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is played in the background. Sirisha became emotional on the stage and said that donning a khakhi uniform is a matter of pride and the colour symbolises service. She was honoured with 'Women Power Award'.