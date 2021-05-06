Karthika Deepam Today's Episode May 6 Spoiler Alert: Mounitha Hatches Another Evil Plan With Dr Bharathi

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa misunderstands Karthik thinking he is treating her as a guest. Soundarya tries to explain to Deepa but she refuses to listen. On the other hand, Mounitha invites Dr. Bharathi for dinner and tries to manipulate her over Deepa's health condition. Later, Karthik declines Sourya and Hima's invitation to step out. Deepa gets upset as Karthik behaves harshly with her.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik refuses to eat food cooked by Deepa. Mounitha dreams about her marriage to Karthik. Aditya and Shravya question Soundarya about Karthik's behaviour towards Deepa, while Soundarya gives back to them saying they are misunderstanding Karthik. Mounitha asks Karthik to reveal the truth to Deepa about her health.