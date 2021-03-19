Karthika Deepam Today's Episode March 19 Spoiler Alert: Karthik Ready For Test

Karthika Deepam spoiler alert of today's episode. In the last episode, Aditya and Karthik spend time together while Aditya tells Kartik about his and Shreya's married life and advices Karthik to forgive Deepa and bring her back home. Elsewhere, Muralikrishna is heartbroken as he does not find Deepa.

In today's episode, Aditya provokes Karthik to take the test again. On the other hand, Mounitha is shocked by Karthik's firm decision that he is going to do undergo the test again. Mounitha begins to fear that she may get exposed if Karthik takes the test again. Mounitha gets a call from an unknown person saying that he knows the address of Deepa, Hima, and Shaurya.

Will Karthik do his test again and get to know the truth?