Karthika Deepam Today's Episode August 13: Roshini Discovers Truth About Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Roshini tells Soundarya that she knows the truth about who killed Mounitha and she won’t believe her words. Rohini provokes Soundarya with her words. She tells her that Karthik is the reason for Mounitha’s pregnancy and when Mounitha asked for justice, he killed her. Later, Roshini gets shocked on hearing l the truth behind Mounitha’s pregnancy. She advises her to start an investigation from the lab where Mounitha did artificial insemination. Later, Soundarya confronts Deepa but asks her to remain strong. Rohini believes that Karthik killed Mounitha and also thinks that he manipulated Deepa and Soundarya.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa and Karthik are shocked after Roshini tells Mounitha has been murdered by Karthik. And Roshini brings Bhagyalakhsmi as proof. Later, Roshini arrests Karthik for killing Mounitha. Deepa and the family are shattered as he gets arrested. Hima and Sourya question Deepa as to why Karthik was arrested and demand to know when will he return home.