Karthika Deepam Today's Episode April 1 Spoiler Alert: Heated Argument Over Kids

Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today: Karthik asks Muralikrishna, why he did not tell Soundarya about Deepa's whereabouts. Hima asks Deepa how Karthik got to know the address and expresses doubts over Sourya. Meanwhile, Sourya clarifies to Hima and Deepa that she did not tell Karthik anything. Later, Bhagyalakshmi visits Soundarya to find out about Deepa's whereabouts.



Sourya and Hima ask Karthik if he can take them back home. Later, Karthik and Deepa get into a heated argument over their children.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa gets emotional on seeing Karthik at her doorstep. Later, Muralikrishna vents his grief when Karthik questions him.