Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode: Soundarya to Expose Mounitha's Fake Pregnancy

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya meets Mounitha in jail. Mounitha provokes Soundarya with her words. But Soundarya gives back to Mounitha. Soundarya says that she will make sure Mounitha will not get bail at any cost. She also shocks Mounitha saying that she is sending Deepa, Karthik, and children to the US while adding that she will expose the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy by using media. Aditya lashes out at Hima and Sourya for their words. Soundarya tells Anand that she will send Karthik and Deepa to the US.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa tries to explain to Karthik that he should say the truth about Mounitha to the children but he denies it. Deepa and Soundarya are frustrated with Sourya's stubbornness. Deepa lashes out at Sourya for asking about Priyamani and Mounitha. Karthik makes an attempt to speak with Hima but she avoids him. Soundarya meets Mounitha in the jail.