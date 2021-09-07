Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode September 7: Karthik Losing His Mental Balance

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Roshini questions Ratna Sita about missing CCTV footage. And she suspects that Mounitha is alive. Karthik mentally gets disturbed by Mounitha's words. Deepa worries about Karthik's mental health. Karthik requests Deepa not to take any risk for him and asks her to take care of the children. Ratna Sita suggests that Mounitha abort her plans, but Mounitha warns her. Soundarya and Anand Rao worry about Hima and Sourya.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya question Karthik and tells Anand Rao that they won't go to residential school. Meanwhile, Deepa gets suspicious of Karthik strange behaviour. Deepa visits Roshini and tells her to believe in their words that Mounitha is alive. On the other hand, Roshini suspects Ratna Sita and asks about CCTV footage.