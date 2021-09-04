Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode September 4: Mounitha Plots Aditya's Accident

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik tries hard to think about how to expose Mounitha. Ratna Sita advises Mounitha to stop blackmailing Karthik but she refuses her words. Meanwhile, Mounitha shares her evil plan with Ratna Sita to threaten Karthik. Deepa asks Karthik as to what is troubling him. Then he tells her that Mounitha is alive and later he fears telling the truth about Mounitha is visiting the hospital as doctor Riya and blackmailing him. On the other hand, Aditya meets with an accident and Deepa rushes to him when she learns about it.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa consoles Karthik and decides to tell Soudarya and Anand Rao about Karthik's mental stability. Mounitha plans to marry Karthik at the hospital. Meanwhile, Ratna Sita worries about Mounitha's plan. Mounitha thanks Ratna Sita for helping her achieve her target and promises her that she will not reveal her name if she gets caught by the police. Soundarya and Anand visit the hospital to see Karthik.