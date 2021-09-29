Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode September 29: Mounitha And Bharati's Evil Plan

In today's episode of Karthiika Deepam, Soundarya's daughter's sons prem and Nipum's visit their house. Soundarya and their family feel delighted by their surprise visit. Constable Sukanya helps Mounitha, where Mounitha and Bharati come up with an evil plan against Karthik and his family. Karthik shares his grief with Soundarya about Mounitha's evil plans. On the other hand, Sourya and Hima find the newspaper.



In yesterday's episode, Deepa tries to explain to Sourya and Hima that they should not behave rudely with their father by listing the rumors. Meanwhile, Karthik gets shocked as he spots an article against him in the newspaper. Deepa and Soundarya get tensed that children might is that article. Deepa hides the newspaper. Deepa and Karthik perform puja together.