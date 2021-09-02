Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode September 2: Will Karthik Marry Mounitha?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa consoles Karthik and decides to tell Soudarya and Anand Rao about Karthik's mental stability. Mounitha plans to marry Karthik at the hospital. Meanwhile, Ratna Sita worries about Mounitha's plan. Mounitha thanks Ratna Sita for helping her achieve her target and promises her that she will not reveal her name if she gets caught by the police. Soundarya and Anand visit the hospital to see Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik worries about his family and Deepa after Mounitha threatens him, asking him to marry her. Karthik asks Deepa to leave the hospital, but Deepa tries to reason with him. Deepa questions Karthik as to why is he behaving weirdly, but he refuses to divulge anything. Elsewhere, a petrified Karthik hides the truth from Deepa. Soundarya gets furious with Sourya and Hima's behaviour and warns them to be within their limits.