Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 8: Mounitha Plans To Kill Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima shares her grief with Sourya and expresses her hatred for Karthik. Deepa tells Soundarya that she is confused about what to do with children's questions and says she is fed up of lying to Hima and Sourya. Karthik asks Bharathi to take care of his operations. Elsewhere, Mounitha comes up with an evil plan against Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Hima breaks into tears after listening to Mounitha's words. Then she suspects Deepa and Soundarya of being aware of the truth about Mounitha and Karthik. Deepa tells Soundarya that the children have read the paper and worry about Hima. Soundarya requests Sourya to explain to Hima and tell her that Karthik has fallen into Mounitha's trap. Aditya asks Soundarya to tell the truth to children. Hima reveals a shocking truth about Karthik.