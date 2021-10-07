Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 7: Hima Reveals Shocking Truth About Karthik

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima breaks into tears after listening to Mounitha's words. Then she suspects Deepa and Soundarya of being aware of the truth about Mounitha and Karthik. Deepa tells Soundarya that the children have read the paper and worry about Hima. Soundarya requests Sourya to explain to Hima and tell her that Karthik has fallen into Mounitha's trap. Aditya asks Soundarya to tell the truth to children. Hima reveals a shocking truth about Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik is shocked on seeing Mounitha in her hospital. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha. Hima overhears Karthik and Mounitha's conversation. Mounitha emotionally manipulates Hima by implementing her evil plan. Later, she challenges Karthik to prove her guilty. Sourya questions Deepa about the newspaper article.