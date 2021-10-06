Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 6: Mounitha Manipulates Hima

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik is shocked on seeing Mounitha in her hospital. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha. Hima overhears Karthik and Mounitha's conversation. Mounitha emotionally manipulates Hima by implementing her evil plan. Later, she challenges Karthik to prove her guilty. Sourya questions Deepa about the newspaper article.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik and Deepa overthink about Hima and Sourya's behavior. Meanwhile, Hima goes to the school. Laster Mounitha manipulates the cops by faking a heart attack. Bharathi helps Mounitha for admitting to Karthik's hospital. On the other hand, Soundarya Deepa and advises her to be strong.