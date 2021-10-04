Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's episode October 4: Mounitha's Baby A Threat?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Aditya asks Soundarya to reveal the the truth to Hima and Sourya. Karthik shares his grief with Soundarya saying Hima and Sourya were ignoring him. Varanasi asks Deepa what if Mounitha brings in her child in the future. She also worries about Mounitha doing something against Deepa. Meanwhile, Deepa warns Varanasi and asks him to stop discussing Karthik. Karthik and Soundarya lash out at Deepa for visiting Mounitha. Deepa tells Karthik that the newspaper is missing, they suspect that children may have taken the paper. Hima asks Deepa if Karthik's character is good or bad.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa lashes out at Mounitha when she requests her to help her marry Karthik. Later Deepa warns Mounitha says that she will bring the proof of the Hima murder case. Hima overthinks about Karthik and Mounitha's relationship and why Mounitha is arrested. Sourya advises Hima not to question the family about Mounitha. Soundarya tells her grief about Swapna with Aditya.