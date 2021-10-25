Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 25: Deepa Reprimands Kids

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha returns to her house and starts cleaning the house. Karthik, Soundarya discuss about cancelling their US plan but changes the topic seeing Deepa. While Hima, Sourya talks bad about their father behaviour, Deepa warns them to keep their words in control. Karthik gets a call that Mounitha is in serious condition and need his support.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha blackmails Karthik that she will tell the truth to his children about Karthik's misunderstanding about Deepa and Vihari's relationship. But Karthik gives a shock to Mounitha saying he is going to the US at any cost and asks her to do whatever she wants. Soundarya and Anand Rao are stunned upon hearing about Karthik's decision to shift to the US.