Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 22: Mounitha Vows to Follow Karthik to US

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Anand Rao suspects Mountha's release from jail on the day Karthik and Deepa leave for the US. Karthik tells Bharathi to convey his message to Mounitha that they are going to the US and they will never come back.

However Karthik is shocked to see Mounitha at Bharathi and Ravi's house. Karthik lashes out at Ravi and Bharathi for supporting Mounitha. Karthik warns Mounitha not to mention them as husband and wife. Mounitha threatens him saying she won't leave him no matter where he goes.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik decides to begin a new chapter in his life after going to the US. Soundarya and her family are stunned to know that Mounitha has been released from jail. Deepa gets tensed over Mounitha's release while Soundarya asks her to be brave. Deepa gives Hima and Sourya a newspaper and informs that Mounitha has walked free from prison. Meanwhile, Mounitha emotionally manipulates Bharathi to gain her trust. Later, Karthik learns the truth about Mounitha when he visits Bharathi's house.

