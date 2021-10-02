Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 2: Hima Overthinks About Karthik's Character

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa lashes out at Mounitha when she requests her to help her marry Karthik. Later Deepa warns Mounitha says that she will bring the proof of the Hima murder case. Hima overthinks about Karthik and Mounitha's relationship and why Mounitha is arrested. Sourya advises Hima not to question the family about Mounitha. Soundarya tells her grief about Swapna with Aditya.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya visits Swapna's house. Swapna insults Soundarya and gives her clarity that she doesn't want to continue any relationship with her family. Swapna questions Soundarya that how did she accept Karthik's daughter Hima though she is dark and why did she insult her daughter. Soundarya requests Swapna to forgive her but she denies it. on the other hand, Deepa visits the jail and meets Mounitha to warn her. Depa warns Mounitha to stop making false allegations against Karthik in the newspaper.