Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 14: Deepa Lashes Out At Hima

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima falls ill and Karthik attempts to put her on treatment. But Hima refuses telling Karthik that she does not want any treatment from him. Mounitha plans to stop Karthik and Deepa from leaving the country. Soundarya tries to explain to Hima about Mounitha and Karthik's issues. Aditya and Deepa ask Karthik to reveal everything to Hima and Sourya about Mounitha. Deepa lashes out at Hima for speaking ill about Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik breaks down in front of Soundarya expressing his sadness over Hima hating him. Aditya asks Karthik to leave the country. Sourya tries to convince Hima saying Karthik has not committed any mistake, but Hima won't listen to her. Sukanya informs Mounitha that Karthik and Deepa are planning to leave the country. Deepa is shocked when Hima and Sourya decide to leave the house.