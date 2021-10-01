Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 1: Deepa Warns Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya visits Swapna's house. Swapna insults Soundarya and gives her clarity that she doesn't want to continue any relationship with her family. Swapna questions Soundarya that how did she accept Karthik's daughter Hima though she is dark and why did she insult her daughter. Soundarya requests Swapna to forgive her but she denies it. on the other hand, Deepa visits the jail and meets Mounitha to warn her. Depa warns Mounitha to stop making false allegations against Karthik in the newspaper.

In yesterday's episode, Hima and Sourya find the newspaper and read the article about Karthik and Mounitha. They get stunned after learning the truth about Karthik and Mounitha. Soundarya and Anand Rao decide to visits Swapna's house. Deepa worries after Hima and Sourya knowing that they came across the newspaper article. Hima and Sourya avoid Karthik.