Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 27: Mounitha Spies On Karthik And Deepa

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya and Anand Rao feel happy that their problems are solved. Mounitha and Priyamani keep an eye on Karthik from Soundarya's house. Meanwhile, Hima and Sourya are on cloud nine on seeing their parents happy.

Later, Muralikrishna visits Soundarya's house and informs Deepa that Mounitha is spying on the house. Deepa tells Karthik that Mounitha is spying on them. Deepa and Karthik arrange a medical camp in the Basti, where Mounitha creates a mess and tries to provoke Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa and her family spend some quality time together. Soundarya is overjoyed to see Deepa and Karthik together. Meanwhile, Mounitha hires an advocate to ruin Deepa's life. Mounitha and the advocate come up with an evil plan against Deepa. Hima and Sourya ask Soundarya to tell the story. Later, Deepa feels elated when Karthik gives her a surprise gift. Karthik tells Deepa that they should start a new beginning in their lives.