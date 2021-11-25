Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 25: Finally Deepa Exposes Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa exposes Mounitha's evil plan to become pregnant, where Mounitha urges that Deepa is lying to save Karthik. Mounitha argues that Karthik is the reason for her pregnancy. Elsewhere, Deepa lashes out at Mounitha for blaming Karthik. Later, Deepa proves that Mounitha took Karthik's sample by manipulating the lab owner and got artificial insemination done with it. Mounitha is stunned by the proof Deepa showcases, making her take a step back. Mounitha warns Deepa that this is not ending well here yet, but Soundarya slaps her and says she can't do anything. Karthik shares his grief with Deepa about their relationship. Meanwhile, Karthik's family celebrates their win over Mounitha.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa takes part in Mounitha's Baby's cradle ceremony. Deepa's behaviour stuns Mounitha, and she tells her that Karthik and Soundarya are coming. Deepa tells Mounitha that she will help her prepare some favourite dishes for Karthik and Soundarya. Meanwhile, Karthik asks Soundarya and Anand Rao if it is necessary to attend the function. Soundarya tells Deepa they should attend. Later, Karthik lashes out at Deepa for helping Mounitha. Mounitha feels delighted as Deepa supports her and hopes that she will have a happy ending. Deepa asks Mounitha to introduce her to the guests. Deepa asks Mounitha to explain how she is a sister after Mounitha introduces her as her sister. Deepa tells everyone about how Mounitha became pregnant.