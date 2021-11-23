Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 23: Deepa Proves Karthik Is Not Baby's Father

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa visits Muralikrishna and spends some quality time with him. Muralikrishna is worried over Deepa’s depressed behaviour. Mounitha decorates her house for the baby’s cradle ceremony and orders Priyamani to behave herself and take care of the baby. Meanwhile, Bharathi visits Mounitha’s house and asks her what she is up to. Mounitha tells her Deepa has promised her that she will bring Karthik. On the other hand, Soundarya gets emotional as her relationship with Deepa starts to fall apart. Deepa visits Mounitha’s house to attend the function with some proof to prove Karthik is not father of Mounitha’s baby.

In yesterday’s episode, Deepa tells Mounitha that she will make sure that everyone will attend her baby's cradle ceremony. Karthik and Soundarya are stunned over Deepa's behavior. On the other hand, Deepa's confidence worries Mounitha. Anand Rao tells Soundarya and Karthik that they cheated on Deepa, but still she is acting normal ask them not to be worried about her silence. Deepa and the children spend some quality time. Meanwhile, Deepa refuses when Hima wants to call Karthik for lunch. Karthik decides to reveal the truth to Deepa and tells Soundarya that Deepa is planning something which may hurt the whole family. Later, the children say that they would attend the function along with Deepa.