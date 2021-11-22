Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 22: Deepa Enters Mounitha's Function With A Plan

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa tells Mounitha that she will make sure that everyone will attend her baby's cradle ceremony. Karthik and Soundarya are stunned over Deepa's behavior. On the other hand, Deepa's confidence worries Mounitha. Anand Rao tells Soundarya and Karthik that they cheated on Deepa, but still she is acting normal ask them not to be worried about her silence. Deepa and the children spend some quality time. Meanwhile, Deepa refuses when Hima wants to call Karthik for lunch. Karthik decides to reveal the truth to Deepa and tells Soundarya that Deepa is planning something which may hurt the whole family. Later, the children say that they would attend the function along with Deepa.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha calls Soundarya and gets to know about Karthik and Deepa celebrating the festival. Mounitha thinks about Deepa's daring step and plans to defeat her. Soundarya and Anada Rao are worried about Deepa's behaviour. Sourya and Hima ask Karthik and Soundarya to wish Deepa on her birthday. But Deepa tells her children that Soundarya and Karthik gave her a birthday gift before itself. Later, Mounitha visits Karthik's house and wishes Deepa. Karthik lashes out at Mounitha and asks her to get out of the house. Deepa's behavior towards Mounitha shocks Karthik and his family. Meanwhile, Mounitha invites Soundarya and her family for her baby's cradle ceremony. Deepa accepts Mounitha's invitation and tells her that they will come.