Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 19: Will Mounitha Know Deepa's Plan?

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya ask Soundarya as to why family members are dull and not taking them out. Children ask Soundarya to take them to Golconda Fort, but Deepa declines their request. Deepa's indirect words hurt Soundarya.

Soundarya and Anand Rao fear that Deepa may decide to commit suicide. Karthik reveals the truth to Deepa about Mounitha's pregnancy, but later realises he is dreaming. Later, Sourya and Hima celebrate Diwali with loads of crackers. Mounitha worries about Deepa's plans.

In yesterday's episode, Mounitha thinks about Karthik and tells Priyamani that she is going to meet Karthik. Mounitha tells her that she is going to ask Karthik about her situation. On the other hand, Karthik can't stop thinking about Deepa's unusual behavior. Mounitha calls Karthik and blackmails him with an evil threat to meet her. Meanwhile, Deepa calls Karthik and asks what is troubling him. Deepa asks Karthik to take her to the temple which stuns him. Karthik meets Mounitha and she provokes him with her act.