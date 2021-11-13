Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 13: Deepa's Masterplan to Beat Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Mounitha is shocked and is speechless as Deepa challenges her. Deepa warns her and asks to be ready to face her. Hima and Sourya tell Aditya that Deepa is missing. Mounitha wonders what is Deepa's plan. Mounitha calls Karthik and irritates him with her words. On the other hand, Soundarya breaks down as Anand Rao blames her. Deepa comes back home and her words confuse Karthik.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa breaks down and feels that everyone is cheating and no one cares about her. Mounitha feels delighted and tells Priyamani that she will win over Deepa. Meanwhile, Mounitha is shocked to find Deepa at her doorstep. Mounitha tries to provoke Deepa with her words and tells that she performed the ritual with Karthik. However, Deepa gives a shock to Mounitha by giving her a reality check about her situation.